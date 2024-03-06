GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the January 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 786,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrowGeneration

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GrowGeneration by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 253,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GrowGeneration by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $129.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.98. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

