GrowGeneration (GRWG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect GrowGeneration to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GrowGeneration Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of GRWG opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $129.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.98. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrowGeneration

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 644.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth $93,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

