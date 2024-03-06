Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,824 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 998,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 389,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,182,000 after acquiring an additional 109,898 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 219.1% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 63,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 43,904 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth approximately $6,691,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 156.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 37,480 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

PAC opened at $140.54 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $198.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

