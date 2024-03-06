Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Up 14.9% in February

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBAB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:GBAB opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

