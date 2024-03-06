Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gulf Island Fabrication Price Performance

GIFI stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.40. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIFI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Gulf Island Fabrication in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Gulf Island Fabrication from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

