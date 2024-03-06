H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Short Interest Update

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,800 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 31st total of 603,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $83.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $265,063.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $265,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $1,067,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,089 shares in the company, valued at $693,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,357 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, India, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally.

