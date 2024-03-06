Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Insider Tobias Hestler Sells 23,564 Shares

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) insider Tobias Hestler sold 23,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.18), for a total transaction of £77,525.56 ($98,395.18).

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of LON HLN opened at GBX 322.30 ($4.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 325.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £29.75 billion and a PE ratio of 2,930.00. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of GBX 306.50 ($3.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 357.65 ($4.54).

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,454.55%.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

