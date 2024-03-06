Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider Roger McDowell Sells 74,757 Shares of Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) insider Roger McDowell sold 74,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 521 ($6.61), for a total value of £389,483.97 ($494,331.73).

Hargreaves Services Stock Performance

Shares of Hargreaves Services stock opened at GBX 516 ($6.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £168.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,357.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 461.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 448.28. Hargreaves Services Plc has a one year low of GBX 378 ($4.80) and a one year high of GBX 540 ($6.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

Hargreaves Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 18 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,315.79%.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.