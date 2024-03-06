Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 917.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,286 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Harley-Davidson worth $22,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4,224.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 319,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 311,690 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth $2,621,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 52,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 7.3 %

HOG stock opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $47.54.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

