Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 4,224.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,690 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Harley-Davidson worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.7% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.