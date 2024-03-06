Head-To-Head Analysis: Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) and Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) and Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Clear Channel Outdoor and Mobiquity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Channel Outdoor -13.28% N/A -3.74% Mobiquity Technologies -563.23% -418.17% -187.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clear Channel Outdoor and Mobiquity Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Channel Outdoor $2.13 billion 0.39 -$310.92 million ($0.65) -2.65 Mobiquity Technologies $4.17 million 0.62 -$8.06 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Mobiquity Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Clear Channel Outdoor and Mobiquity Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Channel Outdoor 0 2 2 0 2.50 Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus price target of $2.16, suggesting a potential upside of 25.73%. Given Clear Channel Outdoor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Clear Channel Outdoor is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

Summary

Clear Channel Outdoor beats Mobiquity Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays. It also sells street furniture equipment; provides cleaning and maintenance services; and operates public bike programs, a public bicycle rental program that offers bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Mobiquity Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform includes adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns. The company also offers data intelligence platform for providing precise data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and MobiExchange is a data-focused technology solution that enables users to rapidly build actionable data and insights for its own use, providing out-of-the box private labeling, flexible branding, content management, user management, user communications, subscriptions, payment, invoices, reporting, gateways to third party platforms, and help desk solutions. In addition, it provides content publisher platform, a single-vendor ad tech operating system with tools for consent management, audience building, a direct advertising interface, and inventory enhancement, that allows publishers to better monetize their opt-in user data and advertising inventory. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.