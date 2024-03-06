Head-To-Head Analysis: Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) versus BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

BIO-key International has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorsport Games has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-key International and Motorsport Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International -90.82% -136.97% -56.41% Motorsport Games -242.86% -413.29% -107.63%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-key International 0 0 0 0 N/A Motorsport Games 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BIO-key International and Motorsport Games, as reported by MarketBeat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of BIO-key International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Motorsport Games shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BIO-key International and Motorsport Games’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International $7.02 million 0.21 -$11.91 million ($16.55) -0.12 Motorsport Games $10.32 million 0.76 -$35.99 million ($10.80) -0.21

BIO-key International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Motorsport Games. Motorsport Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-key International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BIO-key International beats Motorsport Games on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform. Its solutions enable its customers to secure their workforces and student populations; and make their partner networks more collaborative. In addition, it provides BIO-key VST and WEB-key products; and Civil and Large-Scale ID Infrastructure solutions that develops finger-based biometric technology. Further, it offers finger scanners for enterprise and consumer markets under SideSwipe, EcoID, and SidePass brand names. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

