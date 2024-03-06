Head to Head Comparison: Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF) versus Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF – Get Free Report) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bank Polska Kasa Opieki and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Polska Kasa Opieki N/A N/A N/A Finward Bancorp 14.46% 10.52% 0.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bank Polska Kasa Opieki and Finward Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Polska Kasa Opieki 0 0 1 0 3.00 Finward Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Finward Bancorp has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.31%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Bank Polska Kasa Opieki.

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki pays an annual dividend of C$6.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.5%. Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Finward Bancorp pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank Polska Kasa Opieki and Finward Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Polska Kasa Opieki N/A N/A N/A C$10.69 3.26 Finward Bancorp $65.30 million 1.53 $15.08 million $1.94 11.96

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank Polska Kasa Opieki. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finward Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Bank Polska Kasa Opieki on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank Polska Kasa Opieki

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A., a commercial bank, provides a range of banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Poland and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Enterprise banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management and Other segments. The company offers bank accounts, deposits and certificates of deposit, payment cards, loan products, mortgage and business loans, and insurance products. It is also involved in the brokering activity and sale of investment products; leasing, factoring, arranging issues of debt securities, and other specialized forms of financing; and Transactional banking. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services, advisory in M&A, advanced treasury, capital market products, custody services; structured finance; financing of commercial real estate projects, including financing of the construction of warehouses; other services, such as collecting information on debtors' standing, payments collection, debt recovery, settlements accounting, and monitoring of payments, as well assettlement of mass transactions, financial advisory and consulting services regarding the selection of business financing methods, and extending factoring-related loans; and advisory and brokerage services for large and medium-sized enterprises and financial institutions. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

