Head-To-Head Comparison: Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) vs. Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mobilicom and Vertical Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobilicom 0 0 0 0 N/A Vertical Aerospace 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vertical Aerospace has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 119.68%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than Mobilicom.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Mobilicom and Vertical Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

18.2% of Mobilicom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mobilicom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobilicom and Vertical Aerospace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobilicom $1.92 million 3.50 -$230,000.00 N/A N/A Vertical Aerospace $180,000.00 839.12 -$116.73 million N/A N/A

Mobilicom has higher revenue and earnings than Vertical Aerospace.

Volatility & Risk

Mobilicom has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Shoham, Israel.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

