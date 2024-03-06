Head to Head Review: CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) vs. Western Union (NYSE:WU)

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) and Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Western Union’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CFN Enterprises alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFN Enterprises $4.32 million 2.44 -$9.90 million N/A N/A Western Union $4.36 billion 1.08 $626.00 million $1.68 8.18

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than CFN Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

88.8% of Western Union shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Western Union shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFN Enterprises -410.51% N/A -208.50% Western Union 14.37% 113.63% 7.86%

Risk & Volatility

CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Union has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CFN Enterprises and Western Union, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Union 3 6 0 0 1.67

Western Union has a consensus target price of $12.95, suggesting a potential downside of 5.75%. Given Western Union’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western Union is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Summary

Western Union beats CFN Enterprises on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFN Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It offers sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns. The company also operates various media platforms, such as CannabisFN.com, the CannabisFN iOS app, the CFN Media YouTube channel, the CFN Media podcast, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry. It distributes its content to various online platforms, which include CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. It also offers bill payment services that facilitates payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.