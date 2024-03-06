Head to Head Survey: African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) and African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Corteva and African Agriculture, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 0 5 17 0 2.77 African Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corteva presently has a consensus target price of $63.14, indicating a potential upside of 17.06%. Given Corteva’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corteva is more favorable than African Agriculture.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

80.6% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of African Agriculture shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corteva shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Corteva and African Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva 4.27% 7.43% 4.36% African Agriculture N/A N/A -12.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corteva and African Agriculture’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva $17.23 billion 2.20 $735.00 million $1.02 52.88 African Agriculture N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than African Agriculture.

Volatility & Risk

Corteva has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, African Agriculture has a beta of -0.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corteva beats African Agriculture on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

