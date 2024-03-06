Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $822.00

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 822 ($10.43) and last traded at GBX 815 ($10.34), with a volume of 1430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 814 ($10.33).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

The stock has a market cap of £743.68 million, a PE ratio of 6,850.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 789.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 734.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In related news, insider Robert Watson sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.27), for a total value of £401,500 ($509,582.43). Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

