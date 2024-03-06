Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.30

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.30 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 57.40 ($0.73), with a volume of 993815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.10 ($0.80).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £738.10 million, a P/E ratio of -753.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

