Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 15,500 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $153.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,482 shares of company stock valued at $29,622,250 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

