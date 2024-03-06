Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 795 ($10.09).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HWDN shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.98) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.50) to GBX 680 ($8.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 854.60 ($10.85) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,400.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 794.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 741.47. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 605 ($7.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 868.50 ($11.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,442.62%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

