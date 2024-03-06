Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,436 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SVC. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 137.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.18. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Report on SVC

Service Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.