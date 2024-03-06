Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $353.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,090.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1,222.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Hubbell by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after buying an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $380.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.43. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $392.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

