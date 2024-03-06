Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Trading Up 11.7%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) was up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 40,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 21,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Up 11.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

