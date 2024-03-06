Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $424,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $5,509,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 90.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after buying an additional 40,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $1,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $9,918,594. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H opened at $157.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.37, a P/E/G ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $158.80.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.