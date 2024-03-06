Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Update

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hypera Stock Down 1.0 %
HYPMY opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Hypera has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10.
Hypera Company Profile
