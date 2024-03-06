iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

iBio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. iBio has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

