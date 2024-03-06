ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,271.63

ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,271.63 ($16.14) and last traded at GBX 1,269.99 ($16.12), with a volume of 33820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,230 ($15.61).

ICG Enterprise Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of £837.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,859.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,203.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,180.18.

Get ICG Enterprise Trust alerts:

ICG Enterprise Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 4,776.12%.

Insider Transactions at ICG Enterprise Trust

About ICG Enterprise Trust

In other ICG Enterprise Trust news, insider Jane Tufnell purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,207 ($15.32) per share, with a total value of £12,070 ($15,319.20). Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.