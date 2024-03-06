Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,132 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.25% of Ichor worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ichor by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Ichor Stock Down 1.0 %

Ichor stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ichor

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.