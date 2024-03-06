Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Update

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 26,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideal Power

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ideal Power by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ideal Power by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 22,768 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ideal Power by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Ideal Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Stock Down 0.9 %

IPWR opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. Ideal Power has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $69.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

Featured Articles

