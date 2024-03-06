IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 79.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 39,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,176,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 103.5% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $558.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $549.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.98.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,160 shares of company stock worth $30,943,508 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

