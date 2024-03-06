Iluka Resources Limited (ILU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

Iluka Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

