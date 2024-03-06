Iluka Resources Limited (ILU) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on March 27th

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.
Iluka Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58.
About Iluka Resources
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Iluka Resources
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- BUD Stock Reverses on Lower Bud Light Sales, Is the Bottom In?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Beam Therapeutics Bolts Higher on Gene Therapy Licensing Payments
Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.