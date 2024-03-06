IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the January 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IMAC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BACK opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.11. IMAC has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAC

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMAC stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,180,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 59.29% of IMAC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

