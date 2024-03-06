Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$86.75 and last traded at C$85.08, with a volume of 225643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$86.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$87.46.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 8.2223282 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

