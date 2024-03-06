Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Duncan Tait Acquires 9,590 Shares of Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Tait bought 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 622 ($7.89) per share, for a total transaction of £59,649.80 ($75,707.32).

Inchcape Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of LON INCH opened at GBX 624.50 ($7.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,249.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. Inchcape plc has a 12-month low of GBX 597.50 ($7.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.79). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 684.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 698.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.89.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Inchcape Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.30 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $9.60. This represents a yield of 3.57%. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,200.00%.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.