Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.1 days.

Inchcape Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of IHCPF opened at C$7.95 on Wednesday. Inchcape has a one year low of C$7.83 and a one year high of C$10.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.79.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

