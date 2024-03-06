Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.1 days.
Inchcape Trading Down 8.6 %
Shares of IHCPF opened at C$7.95 on Wednesday. Inchcape has a one year low of C$7.83 and a one year high of C$10.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.79.
About Inchcape
