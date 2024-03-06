Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Short Interest Update

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,683,600 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 6,354,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,354.5 days.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Stock Performance

Shares of IFSUF stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71.

About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Italy. It provides infrastructures for developing wireless networks; pylons for antennas, cables, and dishes; spaces for equipment; and technological systems for power supply and air conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

