Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,860,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 13,800,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Innoviz Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

INVZ opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.07. Innoviz Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 78.39% and a negative net margin of 591.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Trading of Innoviz Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Innoviz Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 46,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 71.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

