Insider Buying: Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Acquires 4,100 Shares of Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $53,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,340,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,583,809.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Snehal Patel acquired 12,700 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $140,589.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of GLSI stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 225,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $765,000. 4.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Further Reading

