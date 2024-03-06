Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSP stock opened at $180.02 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.98.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total value of $2,267,075.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INSP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.92.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

