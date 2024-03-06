Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Insulet by 251.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Insulet by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Insulet by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Insulet Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $163.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.33.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

