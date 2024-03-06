Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CAO Alexis Gil II Sells 3,177 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

