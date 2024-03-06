Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP James Basta Sells 2,297 Shares of Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $75,778.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of NTLA stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. The business had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 42,757 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.
