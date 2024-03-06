International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Stock Price Up 6.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) were up 6.1% during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. International General Insurance traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.59. Approximately 56,853 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 51,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 52.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96. The company has a market cap of $584.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.16.
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.
