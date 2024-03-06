Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Up 6.3% in February

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,100 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 598,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. Intevac has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $7.54.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 219,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 391,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 283,415 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Intevac by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 249,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intevac in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

