Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.37 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 40,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 65,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 1,547.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

