Investors Buy High Volume of Elanco Animal Health Call Options (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,291 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 162% compared to the typical volume of 2,784 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,189,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 78.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 299,166 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,015,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after buying an additional 688,779 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 836.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 367,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $16.88.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

