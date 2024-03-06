Investors Purchase Large Volume of Valley National Bancorp Put Options (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 9,350 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,749 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,814,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 160,854 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,086,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 212,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 665,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,625,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,492,000 after acquiring an additional 198,236 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

