Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Investview Stock Performance

Shares of INVU stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Investview has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

About Investview

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company offers digital asset technologies, self-directed brokerage services, institutional trade execution services, advisory services, codeless algorithmic trading technologies, crypto mining services, mining equipment repair services, and blockchain technologies.

