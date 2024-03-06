Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Investview Stock Performance
Shares of INVU stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Investview has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
About Investview
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Investview
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.