iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $120.52, but opened at $113.36. iRhythm Technologies shares last traded at $113.63, with a volume of 77,645 shares.

Specifically, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $928,725.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,405.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $928,725.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,405.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $745,691.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,041.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,270 shares of company stock worth $5,020,634. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Bradley Mark J. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

